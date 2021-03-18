Menu
Ruth Johnson
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Ruth Helms Johnson

July 25, 1929 - March 11, 2021

Ruth Helms Johnson, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the age of 91.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Helms and Dura Toney Helms and her husband, James Burton Johnson

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Dura Rainelle Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The Celebration of Life Service will be held privately on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Rawleigh Quarles Sr. will officiate. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Interment will be held at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery, Boones Mill, Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church of Boones Mill, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory

1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24016
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Mar
19
Visitation
live stream service
Hamlar-Curtis website; Click "View Live Streaming Here", VA
Mar
19
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rainelle and Family,

Praying that God will grant you peace in knowing the light of a beautiful spirit lives on. Ruth's journey through life has left footprints of kindness, love, compassion, joy, and faith. She was indeed a Christian lady who loved her husband, daughter, family and friends. Her legacy will always be cherished.

May God bless you,
Angeline Long Jones
March 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss, I will keep the family in my thoughts and prayers. Praying for comfort and peace at this time.
Lisa Jones
Neighbor
March 22, 2021
Rainelle, You have my deepest sympathy in the loss of your mother. She was my aunt and very knowledgeable of the year´s That has past.I´m Linda Helms Valentine , Roman Helms daughter. May God be with you each and day.
Linda Helms [email protected]
March 20, 2021
Rainelle you are in my thoughts and prayers. I pray that the Lord will lift your spirits and send you much needed sunshine and relief in the days ahead.
Sarah Williams
Family
March 20, 2021
We were blessed to have you as our great aunt.

God Bless!
Kevin Williams
Family
March 19, 2021
Ruth Johnson was my great-aunt(Eloise Toney Edwards is my mother and Aunt Ruth's niece by Bertha Helms Toney, sister to Aunt Ruth). I knew Aunt Ruth all of my life. She did a lot to help others without often getting anything in return. She loved Uncle James and Rainelle, and she was a faithful member of Mt. Olivet for many years as long as she could. She will be missed, but God has another angel in heaven.
Mary Edwards
Family
March 19, 2021
I love you, Aunt Ruth! Peace to you and the family.
Chris Williams
Family
March 19, 2021
Great Aunt Ruth was a cool lady now she is with God! Due to a covid shot yesterday I am stuck at home. God Bless!
Cecil Edwards
March 19, 2021
Aunt Ruth may you Rest In Peace.
Rayna Williams
Family
March 19, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
yetta williams
Family
March 19, 2021
Aunt Ruth, thank you for your love and the care you gave to your sister and our grandma, Bertha Toney. May you Rest In Peace!
Tim Williams
Family
March 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donna Toliver
Neighbor
March 19, 2021
That I am praying for her family especially her daughter, Rainelle. I believe Rainelle went to Cerebral Palsy school with my brother Benny Fisher in the late 50's early 60's. I know if my mom Virginia Fisher were still alive she would know for sure but the Rainelle I remember her mom's name was Ruth. The school didn't last long so mom and Ruth lost touch with each other. I just know Ruth had to be special because God gave children that needed extra love to parents like Ruth. So Rainelle your mom is in heaven now watching over you. I am asking God to watch over you here on earth.
I have a photo of when Dan Blocker came to Cerebral Palsy fund raiser with my family and I think Mr. Johnson is in the background.
JOYCE JOHNSON
Friend
March 18, 2021
Our condolences go out to the family. We pray that grace and mercy will be with you at this time.
Charlie and TheElla Taylor
Friend
March 18, 2021
The Matriarch of our family has earned her wings and has joined our other love ones. We must remember the history that has been left to us. Rest in peace Aunt Ruth until we all meet again.
Carolyn and John Walker
Family
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results