That I am praying for her family especially her daughter, Rainelle. I believe Rainelle went to Cerebral Palsy school with my brother Benny Fisher in the late 50's early 60's. I know if my mom Virginia Fisher were still alive she would know for sure but the Rainelle I remember her mom's name was Ruth. The school didn't last long so mom and Ruth lost touch with each other. I just know Ruth had to be special because God gave children that needed extra love to parents like Ruth. So Rainelle your mom is in heaven now watching over you. I am asking God to watch over you here on earth.

I have a photo of when Dan Blocker came to Cerebral Palsy fund raiser with my family and I think Mr. Johnson is in the background.



JOYCE JOHNSON Friend March 18, 2021