Ruth Helms Johnson
July 25, 1929 - March 11, 2021
Ruth Helms Johnson, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the age of 91.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Helms and Dura Toney Helms and her husband, James Burton Johnson
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Dura Rainelle Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held privately on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Rawleigh Quarles Sr. will officiate. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Interment will be held at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery, Boones Mill, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church of Boones Mill, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24016
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.