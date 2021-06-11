Ruth Catherine Lewis
July 1, 1956 - June 7, 2021
Ruth Catherine Lewis, 64, of Radford, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the New Mt. Olive United Methodist Church in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Barbara Doyle officiating.
The Lewis family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
.
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 11, 2021.