Roanoke Times
Ruth Catherine Lewis
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Ruth Catherine Lewis

July 1, 1956 - June 7, 2021

Ruth Catherine Lewis, 64, of Radford, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the New Mt. Olive United Methodist Church in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Barbara Doyle officiating.

The Lewis family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
New Mt. Olive United Methodist Church
Radford, VA
Jun
14
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
New Mt. Olive United Methodist Church
Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
Our Deepest Sympathy to Kayla and the Family. May God keep you in His Loving Arms.
Love Fay & Michael and Family.
Fay Roberts
Family
June 12, 2021
Prayers and sympathy to the family
Shirley Vicars
Friend
June 12, 2021
She was always a breath of fresh air!. I am so sorry for your loss. May our Lord grant you peace and comfort and may memories of happy, healthier times bring many smiles. In Christ's love,
Charles Jusy
Charles Judy
Friend
June 11, 2021
Such a beautiful lady. Prayers to the family
Jackie Green
Acquaintance
June 10, 2021
May God grant you peace and understanding in this difficult time. I was always inspired by her strength and her undying faith, always encouraging everyone with her words.
Lisa Dobbins.. pianist @ New mt. Olive Radford va
Acquaintance
June 10, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Thoughts and prayers,
Kathy and Freddie Bishop
Kathy Bishop
Friend
June 9, 2021
My condolences to the family and know now that she's not in any pain.
Nena McCollum
Family
June 9, 2021
I worked with Ms.Ruthie at the school cafeteria. She was a very nice lady. I am sad to hear this news about her, but i know she is dancing in Heaven with no pain.
Rebecca Simpkins
June 9, 2021
My deepest condolences to the entire family
Charlene Coward
Family
June 9, 2021
You will be missed.
Andrea Teague
June 9, 2021
You will be terribly missed my dear friend but I celebrate the joy of knowing you are finally free of pain and suffering and finally are home with your Saviour that you spoke of so often. How lucky was I to have you as my "sister" for so many years! So many wonderful memories yet wanting so many more. Rest in peace sweet girl, I love you.
Brenda Ryan
Friend
June 9, 2021
Kayla,
MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY AND PRAYERS.I WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER RUTH AND HER PRECIOUS SPIRIT .WE HAD MANY LAUGHS DURING HER VISITS . MAY GOD BLESS YOU .
DEENA COLEMAN
DEENA COLEMAN
Friend
June 9, 2021
My beautiful sister in Christ. I don’t know what to say except I will miss you like crazy. You had so much faith in Christ Jesus and there will never be another like you. I love you boo. I know you’ll have them all laughing!
June 9, 2021
A beautiful person inside and outside. It has been a pleasure knowing you all these many years. I loved working with you. Spread your Angel Wings and fly high.
Dee Dee Neal
Friend
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results