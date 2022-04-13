Ruth Arlene Martin MurphyMarch 3, 1934 - April 11, 2022Mrs. Ruth Arlene Martin Murphy, 88, of Huddleston, Va., passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born in Bedford County, on March 3, 1934, a daughter of the late Rev. William L. Martin and Fleeta Mayhew Martin. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy for 76 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Bertie Larch and brothers, Willie Martin, Vernon Martin, James Martin, and Wayne Martin.She is survived by her husband, Bishop Wayne L. Murphy; one daughter, Waylene Evans; a son, Timothy W. Murphy (Sheryl); two granddaughters, Sommer Evans McIntyre (Justin) and Page Murphy Galuszka (Garrett); and one brother, Donald R. Martin (Wanda).Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Huddleston Church of God of Prophecy by Bishop Jerry L Schall and Pastor Roy Burton. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huddleston Church of God of Prophecy at 2625 Crab Orchard Rd, Huddleston, VA 24104.Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.