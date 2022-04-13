Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Arlene Martin Murphy
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston
11351 Leesville Road
Huddleston, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 15 2022
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Huddleston Church of God of Prophecy
Send Flowers
Ruth Arlene Martin Murphy

March 3, 1934 - April 11, 2022

Mrs. Ruth Arlene Martin Murphy, 88, of Huddleston, Va., passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born in Bedford County, on March 3, 1934, a daughter of the late Rev. William L. Martin and Fleeta Mayhew Martin. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy for 76 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Bertie Larch and brothers, Willie Martin, Vernon Martin, James Martin, and Wayne Martin.

She is survived by her husband, Bishop Wayne L. Murphy; one daughter, Waylene Evans; a son, Timothy W. Murphy (Sheryl); two granddaughters, Sommer Evans McIntyre (Justin) and Page Murphy Galuszka (Garrett); and one brother, Donald R. Martin (Wanda).

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Huddleston Church of God of Prophecy by Bishop Jerry L Schall and Pastor Roy Burton. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huddleston Church of God of Prophecy at 2625 Crab Orchard Rd, Huddleston, VA 24104.

Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Huddleston Church of God of Prophecy
VA
Apr
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Huddleston Church of God of Prophecy
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.