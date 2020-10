Sink



Ruth Ronk



October 28, 2020



Ruth Ronk Sink, 100, of Roanoke passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Melvin and Susie Huffman Ronk; husband, David Jacob Sink; an infant grandson; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Emory (Aleene, and Dottie) and William (Helen) Ronk.



Mrs. Sink was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Surviving are her daughters, Marilyn (Robert) Peters, Annette (Daniel) Peters; grandchildren, Rosemary (Philip) Lentz, Melvin (Sara) Peters, Nathan (Amanda) Peters, Lisa (James) Brubaker, Keith (Deanna) Peters, Beverly (George) Austin; 25 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services and viewing will be by invitation. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. 540-366-0707



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 30, 2020.