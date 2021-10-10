Rick and Ann, This is sad news which makes my heart very heavy! Your Mom and Dad were such good friends back in our youth and our friendship was very special. So often I remember the good times we shared as singles and also after marriages and families. You kids were all really special too! It´s wonderful that you lived close in recent years and enjoyed time with her. She was very special and will surely be missed. Thinking of you both with prayers and love. Marge Dull

Margery Dull Youngman Friend October 21, 2021