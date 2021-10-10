Ruth "Cissy" Kyle Weller
September 25, 2021
Ruth "Cissy" Kyle Weller, 95, of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side, on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Cissy was born in Roanoke, Va. to Robert Merrill Kyle and Carl Hutson Kyle in 1925. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke and from Penn Hall College in Pennsylvania. Growing up, she loved summers spent at the family camp on Craig Creek in Virginia. Cissy enjoyed serving in community and church organizations, and she also loved cooking, baking, knitting, and gardening for friends and family. Though she loved traveling throughout the world, she was most happy to return to the sunlit "diamonds" on the lake.
Cissy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Anna Kyle Updike (Dike); brother, Robert Kyle (Lillian); husband, Clarence (Duck) Carter, and husband, Dr. William F. Weller. Surviving is her son, Rick Carter (Pam) of Smith Mountain Lake; daughter, Ann Carter Weller (Sid) of North Carolina; grandsons, Kyle (Megan), Christopher, and Will Carter of N.C., and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Carter and Ahlyus Welborn. To her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was known as "Bede", a child's version of Sweetie, her name for most everyone. Cissy is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, throughout the U.S. Cissy spread love wherever she went, and that love was returned by the many who knew how special she was.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Amedisys Hospice of Roanoke, for their loving care of Cissy, or to Susan G. Komen are greatly appreciated.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta, Virginia, on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. Masks required.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2021.