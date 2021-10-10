Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Kyle "Cissy" Weller
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA
Ruth "Cissy" Kyle Weller

September 25, 2021

Ruth "Cissy" Kyle Weller, 95, of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side, on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Cissy was born in Roanoke, Va. to Robert Merrill Kyle and Carl Hutson Kyle in 1925. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke and from Penn Hall College in Pennsylvania. Growing up, she loved summers spent at the family camp on Craig Creek in Virginia. Cissy enjoyed serving in community and church organizations, and she also loved cooking, baking, knitting, and gardening for friends and family. Though she loved traveling throughout the world, she was most happy to return to the sunlit "diamonds" on the lake.

Cissy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Anna Kyle Updike (Dike); brother, Robert Kyle (Lillian); husband, Clarence (Duck) Carter, and husband, Dr. William F. Weller. Surviving is her son, Rick Carter (Pam) of Smith Mountain Lake; daughter, Ann Carter Weller (Sid) of North Carolina; grandsons, Kyle (Megan), Christopher, and Will Carter of N.C., and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Carter and Ahlyus Welborn. To her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was known as "Bede", a child's version of Sweetie, her name for most everyone. Cissy is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, throughout the U.S. Cissy spread love wherever she went, and that love was returned by the many who knew how special she was.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Amedisys Hospice of Roanoke, for their loving care of Cissy, or to Susan G. Komen are greatly appreciated.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta, Virginia, on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. Masks required.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
Moneta, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rick and Ann, This is sad news which makes my heart very heavy! Your Mom and Dad were such good friends back in our youth and our friendship was very special. So often I remember the good times we shared as singles and also after marriages and families. You kids were all really special too! It´s wonderful that you lived close in recent years and enjoyed time with her. She was very special and will surely be missed. Thinking of you both with prayers and love. Marge Dull
Margery Dull Youngman
Friend
October 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results