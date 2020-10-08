Menu
Roanoke Times
Ryan S. Eastridge
Eastridge

Ryan S.

October 6, 2020

Ryan S. Eastridge, 65, of Laurel Fork. Passed away on Tuesday October 6, 2020. He is survived by children, April Gallimore, Rhyanna Brown, Curtis Eastridge, Shauna Littreal; siblings, Sondra Harris, Larry Eastridge, Patti Thompson; along with two grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 2 p.m., at E.B. Webb Cemetery 201 Mat RD Meadows Of Dan, VA. 24120. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
E.B. Webb Cemetery
201 Mat RD Meadows , Dan, Virginia
