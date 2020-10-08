Eastridge
Ryan S.
October 6, 2020
Ryan S. Eastridge, 65, of Laurel Fork. Passed away on Tuesday October 6, 2020. He is survived by children, April Gallimore, Rhyanna Brown, Curtis Eastridge, Shauna Littreal; siblings, Sondra Harris, Larry Eastridge, Patti Thompson; along with two grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 2 p.m., at E.B. Webb Cemetery 201 Mat RD Meadows Of Dan, VA. 24120. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2020.