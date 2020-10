EastridgeRyan S.October 6, 2020Ryan S. Eastridge, 65, of Laurel Fork. Passed away on Tuesday October 6, 2020. He is survived by children, April Gallimore, Rhyanna Brown, Curtis Eastridge, Shauna Littreal; siblings, Sondra Harris, Larry Eastridge, Patti Thompson; along with two grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 2 p.m., at E.B. Webb Cemetery 201 Mat RD Meadows Of Dan, VA. 24120. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com . The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.