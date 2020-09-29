SHORTER
S. Boyd
September 27, 2020
S. Boyd Shorter, 89, of Vinton, Virginia, died on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from a fatal heart disease.
He was born in Lynchburg, son of the late Sterlin W. and Ethel Foster Shorter. Boyd was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Sylvia Harris Shorter.
Boyd proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was in the construction business in the Roanoke Area for 32 years. Boyd retired from Creative Construction and Development Corporation as a Vice President and Commercial Estimator. He was a member of the Vinton Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Boyd is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Louise F. Shorter; three children, Annette Walls (Bruce), Gwen Freeman (Ben), and Andrew Shorter (Kathy); sister, Fay Gillespie (Fred); brother-in-law, Lewis De-Jarnette (Jackie); six grandchildren, Lauren Tunstall, Brynn Weimorts (Tyler), Justin Snider (Katy), Dalton Freeman (Sarah), Elizabeth Peeples (Jay), and Patricia Wooden (Derek); and nine great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Vinton Baptist Church with Pastors Travis Russell and Chris Monroe officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Fort Hill Memorial Park in Lynchburg with Pastor Shelton Miles officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Vinton Baptist Church, 219 E. Washington Ave., Vinton, VA 24179. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.