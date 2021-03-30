Sadako K.



Leftwich



January 14, 1930 - March 30, 2019



Loving wife, mother, grandmother



The skies don't seem as blue this year



As blue as they were when you were here



Wish you were here.



The mornings don't seem as new



As new as they were when you were here



Wish you were here.



Why did the birds change their song this year



Wish you were here.



The stars don't seem as bright



As bright as they did when you were here



Wish you were here.



We miss you more everyday, Bill, sons, Frank and John, and grandchildren, Brian, Booke, Brittany, and Jeremy



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 30, 2021.