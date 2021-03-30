Menu
Sadako K. Leftwich
Sadako K.

Leftwich

January 14, 1930 - March 30, 2019

Loving wife, mother, grandmother

The skies don't seem as blue this year

As blue as they were when you were here

Wish you were here.

The mornings don't seem as new

As new as they were when you were here

Wish you were here.

Why did the birds change their song this year

Wish you were here.

The stars don't seem as bright

As bright as they did when you were here

Wish you were here.

We miss you more everyday, Bill, sons, Frank and John, and grandchildren, Brian, Booke, Brittany, and Jeremy
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 30, 2021.
She was a lovely lady. One of our hardest workers at Crest. Miss her too.
Bonnie Alexander
March 30, 2021
