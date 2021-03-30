Sadako K.LeftwichJanuary 14, 1930 - March 30, 2019Loving wife, mother, grandmotherThe skies don't seem as blue this yearAs blue as they were when you were hereWish you were here.The mornings don't seem as newAs new as they were when you were hereWish you were here.Why did the birds change their song this yearWish you were here.The stars don't seem as brightAs bright as they did when you were hereWish you were here.We miss you more everyday, Bill, sons, Frank and John, and grandchildren, Brian, Booke, Brittany, and Jeremy