HAVENS
Sally Ellen
March 1, 1932
October 28, 2020
Sally Ellen Havens, 88, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Lewis-Gale Medical Center, in Salem.
She was born on March 1, 1932, in Dublin, Va., to the late Jessie and Willie Akers Midkiff. Sally was an honorary member of Beacon Baptist Church. She enjoyed cookouts with her family, and honestly, just having them around for any occasion. Sally was a simple lady, and she will be missed.
In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Earnest Tex Havens; one sister, and two brothers.
Family remaining to cherish her memory includes her children, Larry Tex Havens (Tina), Sharon Havens Wilkes (Ken), both of Vinton, Va., and Douglas Ray Havens (Carol, of Hagerstown, Md.; grandchildren, Dr. Trevor Wilkes, Crystal Wilkes, Sunny Havens, and Alex Havens; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Betty StClair.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Lewis-Gale Medical Center for the care given to Sally during her stay.
Private memorial services will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, in Roanoke at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in memory of Sally, to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
; 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 1, 2020.