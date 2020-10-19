Bond
Samuel David
June 3, 1954
October 17, 2020
Samuel David Bond, 66, of Salem, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 17, 2020 following an extended illness.
He was born in Richmond, a son of the late Hobart and Beulah Neal Bond and had been an area resident for over 40 years. He was employed with the Mine Safety and Health Administration as a mine inspector for many years, and later as an educator for future mine inspectors at the academy in Beckley, W.Va. Sam was a veteran of the United States Army, was a member of Melrose Masonic Lodge, and enjoyed long-distance running. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and James Bond.
He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Faw Bond; a son, Jacob Bond and wife Ren'shia; daughter, Robin DeWeese and husband, Mike; three grandchildren; two sisters, Esther Cirasunda and husband, Roscoe, and Deborah Baldwin, and a brother, Michael Bond and wife, Kathy.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem. Pastor Jack Scaggs will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the funeral home. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 19, 2020.