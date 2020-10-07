Bernard Sr.
Samuel Douglas
October 3, 2020
Samuel Douglas "Doug" Bernard, Sr., age 91, of Penhook passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hattie Bernard; sisters, Julia Walker, Gertrude McAlexander, and Estelle Lovell. Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Nera Keatts Bernard; sons, Sammy Bernard (Teresa) and David "Chub" Bernard (Sue); grandson, Seth Bernard; sisters, Dorothy Martin and Shiree Ashby; numerous nieces and nephews. Doug was retired from Aerospace with many years of service. He was a member of Forrest Hill Christian Church and was also a lifetime member of the Snow Creek Volunteer Fire Dept.
He proudly served his country as a United States Army Veteran. He loved working in his garden. Flowers will be appreciated or donations may be made to the Blue Ridge Autistic and Achievement Center or a charity of your choice
. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, 2 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, with Ted Clifton, Minister officiating. Interment will follow in Forrest Hill Christian Church Cemetery. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
.
