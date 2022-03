Samuel James "Jim" Farmer Jr.November 20, 1927 - June 1, 2021Samuel James "Jim" Farmer Jr., 93, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.A private service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice or to LOA Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com