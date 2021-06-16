Andrews Mortuary and Crematory - Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC
Samuel Henry Green Sr.
February 29, 1936 - June 13, 2021
Samuel Henry Green Sr. of Wilmington, N.C. (formerly Roanoke, Va.) passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Sam was born on February 29, 1936 at Wortley Farm in Aden, Va. to Duff McDuff and Winifred Hinegardner Green.
Sam was always proud of his Virginia heritage and his leap year birthday. He was the youngest of five children growing up at Little Falls Farm in Fredericksburg, Va. After graduation from James Monroe High School, he attended Bluefield College and transferred to Virginia Tech where he earned a degree in Dairy Science Production. He returned to the Fredericksburg area and operated a 400 acre dairy farm until purchasing County Farm Service. He concluded his career as a Animal Health Nutritionist for Continental Grain Corporation and traveled the Mid-Atlantic area until his retirement in 2002. During his lifetime he was involved in many community and church activities, in the Fredericksburg, Roanoke, and Wilmington areas.
In 1966, Sam married the love of his life, Gae Hammer, and have celebrated 55 years of marriage. They are the proud parents of three sons, Robert McDuff Green, deceased, Samuel H. Green Jr. (Beth) of Wilmington, N.C., and Andrew H. Green (Jennifer) of Street, Md. He was Grandpa to Duff Green of Wilmington, N.C., and to Matthew, Patrick, and Addison Green of Street, Md.
The family wishes to express it's appreciation and gratitude towards the nurses and aids in the Lightkeepers Wing at the Davis Community.
The Family will receive friends at 12 p.m., on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Lutheran Church of Reconciliation 7500 Market Street, Wilmington, N.C. Memorial Service to follow at 1 p.m. in the Church Sanctuary. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his name to the Lutheran Church of Reconciliation, 7500 Market Street, Wilmington NC, 28411.
Dear Gae, So sorry to learn of Sam's passing. Also remembering the many good times we enjoyed and the friendship of Sammy and Mark. My sympathy and love to you and yours. God bless and take care.
Janet Gibson
June 19, 2021
Gae and family
Sorry to hear about Sam . I have fond memories working with Sam at our feed dealership in WV and later with Wayne Feeds. He played a big part in my career with Wayne Feeds
We will miss him
He called me last month. It was good talking with him about old times!
Keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers
Ron & Patty Childs
Ron Childs
Friend
June 16, 2021
Dear Mrs. Green, Our sincere condolences with the passing away of your husband; Best wishes and strength for you, Andrew, Sam Jr and their families. Y’all will be in our thoughts and prayers. With deepest respect,
Hans and Monique de Kort
June 16, 2021
As we recall the many warm memories we shared, we Offer our sincere and heartfelt sympathy to all of the Green family at this difficult time.
Patricia A. Honts and family: Ned, Stephanie, & Garrett; Joel, Marthe, Loga
Friend
June 16, 2021
Sam’s bright & cheerful smile and his positive attitude will be greatly missed. Our Samuel will miss him, too! Peace and comfort to you, Gae & your entire family as you mourn his loss & celebrate his life.
Bill & Susan Milholland
Friend
June 15, 2021
Gae, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Harriet Rader
Friend
June 15, 2021
Dear Gae, Debra & I just found out of Sam’s passing. I remember Sam as a tall man with incredible integrity and a unique sense of humor. I am sure that Sam and Edward are having some great tale telling stories in Heaven. I pray for you, the boys and grand children that God will fill the void that Sam’s passing with Joys of his memories. May God Bless You , Comfort You and Give You Peace.
Steven & Debra Brugh
Friend
June 15, 2021
Gae, Ross sent us the message this morning. We were so sorry to hear of Sam's passing. We have such fond memories of Sam. Our sympathy and prayers for comfort are heading your way for you, Sammy, Andrew, and their families. Love and hugs, Wanda and Ronnie Miller