Samuel Henry Green Sr.



February 29, 1936 - June 13, 2021



Samuel Henry Green Sr. of Wilmington, N.C. (formerly Roanoke, Va.) passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Sam was born on February 29, 1936 at Wortley Farm in Aden, Va. to Duff McDuff and Winifred Hinegardner Green.



Sam was always proud of his Virginia heritage and his leap year birthday. He was the youngest of five children growing up at Little Falls Farm in Fredericksburg, Va. After graduation from James Monroe High School, he attended Bluefield College and transferred to Virginia Tech where he earned a degree in Dairy Science Production. He returned to the Fredericksburg area and operated a 400 acre dairy farm until purchasing County Farm Service. He concluded his career as a Animal Health Nutritionist for Continental Grain Corporation and traveled the Mid-Atlantic area until his retirement in 2002. During his lifetime he was involved in many community and church activities, in the Fredericksburg, Roanoke, and Wilmington areas.



In 1966, Sam married the love of his life, Gae Hammer, and have celebrated 55 years of marriage. They are the proud parents of three sons, Robert McDuff Green, deceased, Samuel H. Green Jr. (Beth) of Wilmington, N.C., and Andrew H. Green (Jennifer) of Street, Md. He was Grandpa to Duff Green of Wilmington, N.C., and to Matthew, Patrick, and Addison Green of Street, Md.



The family wishes to express it's appreciation and gratitude towards the nurses and aids in the Lightkeepers Wing at the Davis Community.



The Family will receive friends at 12 p.m., on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Lutheran Church of Reconciliation 7500 Market Street, Wilmington, N.C. Memorial Service to follow at 1 p.m. in the Church Sanctuary. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his name to the Lutheran Church of Reconciliation, 7500 Market Street, Wilmington NC, 28411.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 16, 2021.