Samuel Robert Martin
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Samuel Robert Martin

March 8, 2021

Samuel Robert Martin, 92, of Roanoke passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. He was born to the late Anna and Henry Martin. Preceded in death by his wife, Elder Fanny Martin and a brother, Henry Martin.

Survivors include his son, Samuel Martin Jr. of Goodview, Daughter, JoAlice "Cookie" (Frank) Miller of Hardy, Annethia (Dwayne) Hunter of Hardy; sister, Georgianna Nelms of Roanoke; grandchildren, Keith (Tina) and Ryan Miller, Tony (Tammy) and Ginger Martin and Tomicka Hunter; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a host of in-laws, special friend, Jean Custer and other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday March 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Tabernacle Church, Hardy, Va., with family visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Bond/Kasey Cemetery, Hardy.

Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Emmanuel Tabernacle Church
Hardy, VA
Mar
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Emmanuel Tabernacle Church
Hardy, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry for your loss. Will keep your family in my prayers.
Deborah Kessler
March 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May God watch over the family during this time. Robert was always a pleasure to speak with on my weekly meals on wheels trips to his home in Roanoke, We had such good conversations and I looked forward to them. We are thinking of you Jean and praying for your speedy recovery.
Bob Evans
March 13, 2021
Sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers.
Leola and Wesley Taylor
March 12, 2021
To the family I offer my deepest sympathy. Mr. Martin was such a nice man and neighbor. Thoughts and prayers are with each of you during this difficult time. Scott Family
Claude Scott
March 11, 2021
Robert was a great friend and an integral part of our family for almost 20 years. He was a good friend to us all. Mi sincere condolences to all of the Family.
Garnett Smith
Friend
March 11, 2021
The Fletcher Family is so saddened to hear of Robert's passing. We have such fond memories of him at the lake.
Cyndi and Jeff Fletcher
March 10, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tammy Lambert
Friend
March 10, 2021
To the family, so sorry to hear of the passing of Uncle Robert, he was a man of very few words. We will keep you in our prayers.
Min. Stella Bond Dent
Family
March 10, 2021
Cookie, Annethia, and Bean....my sincere condolences on the loss of your Dad. I remember him as such a nice and mild mannered person. May you take comfort in the memories you made together as a family. May God Bless you and keep you.
Wanda B Hensley
March 10, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
March 10, 2021
Rest in peace Sam, you'll be missed.
Roy Greer
Friend
March 9, 2021
