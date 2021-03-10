Samuel Robert MartinMarch 8, 2021Samuel Robert Martin, 92, of Roanoke passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. He was born to the late Anna and Henry Martin. Preceded in death by his wife, Elder Fanny Martin and a brother, Henry Martin.Survivors include his son, Samuel Martin Jr. of Goodview, Daughter, JoAlice "Cookie" (Frank) Miller of Hardy, Annethia (Dwayne) Hunter of Hardy; sister, Georgianna Nelms of Roanoke; grandchildren, Keith (Tina) and Ryan Miller, Tony (Tammy) and Ginger Martin and Tomicka Hunter; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a host of in-laws, special friend, Jean Custer and other relatives and friends.A funeral service will be held on Saturday March 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Tabernacle Church, Hardy, Va., with family visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Bond/Kasey Cemetery, Hardy.