Samuel Nathaniel Morris Sr.August 13, 1940 - February 27, 2021Samuel Nathaniel Morris Sr. was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was born in Bedford, Virginia on August 13, 1940 to Cleve and Tidie Morris who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, and two sisters.Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Bernice E. Morris; children, Dennis (Carolyn) Gray, Hickory, N.C., Samuel N. Morris Jr. (Mary) Roanoke, Burnice Vines, Roanoke, the Rev. Denise (Victor) Smith, Suffolk, Va., and Brian Morris, Roanoke; stepdaughter, Martina Hicks, Lynchburg, Va.; brothers, Kenny Morris (Frances) Roanoke, Leroy Morris (Faye) Roanoke, and the Rev. John Morris (Peggy) Roanoke; sisters, Geraldine Scott, Washington, D.C., Patricia Boyd, Roanoke, and Gaynell Hubbard, Roanoke, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Serenity. There will be a public viewing Friday, March 5, 2021 from 2 until 6 p.m. at Serenity. Interment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.