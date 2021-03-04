Menu
Samuel Nathaniel Morris Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Samuel Nathaniel Morris Sr.

August 13, 1940 - February 27, 2021

Samuel Nathaniel Morris Sr. was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was born in Bedford, Virginia on August 13, 1940 to Cleve and Tidie Morris who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, and two sisters.

Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Bernice E. Morris; children, Dennis (Carolyn) Gray, Hickory, N.C., Samuel N. Morris Jr. (Mary) Roanoke, Burnice Vines, Roanoke, the Rev. Denise (Victor) Smith, Suffolk, Va., and Brian Morris, Roanoke; stepdaughter, Martina Hicks, Lynchburg, Va.; brothers, Kenny Morris (Frances) Roanoke, Leroy Morris (Faye) Roanoke, and the Rev. John Morris (Peggy) Roanoke; sisters, Geraldine Scott, Washington, D.C., Patricia Boyd, Roanoke, and Gaynell Hubbard, Roanoke, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Serenity. There will be a public viewing Friday, March 5, 2021 from 2 until 6 p.m. at Serenity. Interment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Mar
6
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
Sam has been a great family friend for many years. He was not only a good friend, but a wonderful neighbor of ours. It is with great heartfelt sympathy that on the behalf of the Barlow family, that we express our condolences .
Rachel Lynch
Friend
April 2, 2021
Sympathy and condolences to the family. R.I.P. my friend. There was never a nicer, kind, individual. He will be missed.
Saundra Jeffries
Friend
March 18, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always To Sam Jr And Family May God Comfort And Strengthen You All Our Prayers Are With You Sam Jr & Your Family May God Bless Everyone George St & Cheryl Harrington Rugby Blvd NW
Cheryl Ferrell Harrington
March 6, 2021
Family, It's hard to understand why love ones are taken from us, but find comfort in knowing that you were a special part of a well-lived life and you'll always have the memories.
Sandra Williams
Family
March 6, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joan West Jackson
Friend
March 5, 2021
Sam, I will miss your kind and gentle ways,
God truly blessed your earthly days,
We prayed together a few days ago,
Did you know He was knocking at the door?

Thank you for being a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church Prison Ministery. We truly had a good time on the 4th Sunday at Camp 25. Rev. Eaves was very proud of you! Well done Sam, well done! To his Wife and family, may the God of all Comfort, comfort you at all times!
Troy Eichelberger & Family
Friend
March 5, 2021
To Rev. John & Sister Peggy Morris and Family
Come to me all you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest. (Matt 11:28). We will continue to lift you up in prayer

Min. Carlena & Sharon Starkey
Friend
March 5, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Stone & Lois Jackson
Family
March 4, 2021
God bless the Morris family Sam was a blessed man he loved life with respect he helped pilgrim baptist to travel he will be greatly missed you all have our prayers
Roy Waldron
Friend
March 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
March 4, 2021
Never forgotten!! My God bless all our family and friends that cared our granfather.
Tameisha Mason
Family
March 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Bangura
Family
March 3, 2021
To the family, In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Enjoyed being around Sam. He was truly a nice guy. Gonna miss you at the bowling alley
Calvin and Benita Williams and Sons
Friend
March 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
audrey mason
Family
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results