Sandra Anne Weaver Britt
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Sandra Anne Weaver Britt

July 4, 1938 - February 22, 2021

Sandra Anne Weaver Britt, 82, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021.

She was born on July 4, 1938 in Roanoke to Jack D. and Mary Snapp Weaver, who preceded her in death.

Sandra attended Roanoke City Public Schools, graduating from Jefferson High School in 1956. She married her high school sweetheart in 1957.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ronald Britt; her daughter, Robyn and son-in-law, Jim Repass; son, Brian and daughter-in-law, Donna Hopkins Britt; three grandchildren, Carling Repass and fiancé, Connor Ervin, Noah Britt and Lauren Britt; and sister, Brenda Craig.

A graveside service will be private. The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice and Agape Home Health Care for all the support they provided to Sandra and her family. In lieu of flowers, please remember Sandra with contributions to Colonial Avenue Baptist Church in Roanoke or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 24, 2021.
Oakey's South Chapel
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear this, and am praying for strength and comfort for your family.
Cynthia Shelhorse
March 4, 2021
Ron, prayers of strength to you and family. I'm sorry for your loss.
Craig McCown
March 3, 2021
one of the roughest things we go through. Sympathies.
Cabbie
February 24, 2021
