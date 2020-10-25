OVERSTREET
Sandra Lee
October 22, 2020
Sandra Lee Overstreet of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
She retired from Corporate Accounting at Norfolk Southern Corporation with over 30 years of service. Sandra was also the owner of Overstreet Foods, Inc. She was a faithful and longtime member of Highland Park United Methodist Church until its closure and then continued her service at Calvary Baptist Church of Roanoke.
Sandra is survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition, Sandra is survived by her loving and devoted friends and caregivers, Evelyn Lewis, Michael Hopkins, Mary Ellen Langan, and Jean Morrison.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park with the Rev. Donna Hopkins Britt officiating.
Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made in Sandra's memory to Calvary Baptist Church of Roanoke or to Angels of Assisi. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
