Sandra "Sandy" Leidich
Leidich

Sandra "Sandy"

Sandra "Sandy" Leidich passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice and Lyman Mathews; and her sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Lavern Callear.

Sandy is survived by her sons, Dale Leidich and his wife, Heather Brown, of Clifton, Va., and David Leidich of Bedford, Va.; granddaughter, Dana Markham and her husband, LT Markham, of Bedford, Va.; grandson, Joey Leidich and his fiancée, Amanda Kidd, of Bedford, Va.; four great-grandchildren Brooke Hodges, Scott Arrington, Cameron Leidich, and Max Leidich of Bedford, Va.; nieces, Pam and Michelle Callear of Athens, Pa., and Elmira, N.Y., respectively.

A special thanks to her neighbors, Bud and Sue Puch, for their friendship and support over the years.

A family service and burial will be held at a future date in Athens, Pa.

To send condolences online please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, Va., is assisting the family.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
