Sandra NoonkesterAugust 18, 1943 - March 1, 2021Sandra Noonkester, age 77, of Draper, died on Monday, March 1, 2021. She was born in Montgomery County, Va., on August 18, 1943, to the late Roy and Thelma Linkous Young. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Noonkester and daughter, Beth Bolt.She is survived by her daughter, Julia Bryant; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Joan Noonkester; son-in-law, Lester Bolt; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Thompson.A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg, with the Rev. Carson Linkous officiating. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.