Sandra Noonkester
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Sandra Noonkester

August 18, 1943 - March 1, 2021

Sandra Noonkester, age 77, of Draper, died on Monday, March 1, 2021. She was born in Montgomery County, Va., on August 18, 1943, to the late Roy and Thelma Linkous Young. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Noonkester and daughter, Beth Bolt.

She is survived by her daughter, Julia Bryant; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Joan Noonkester; son-in-law, Lester Bolt; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Thompson.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg, with the Rev. Carson Linkous officiating. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 3, 2021.
Mar
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Christiansburg, VA
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
Julie,Mike,Joan&family, you all are in my thoughts & prayers. Sanda was always nice to me & welcomed me & mine at any family gathering. She was great person, very sweet to me. RIP sandra's. You'll be very missed.
Wendy Linkous
March 5, 2021
