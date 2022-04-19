Sandra Shannon Rife
June 7, 1944 - April 17, 2022
Sandra Shannon Rife of Vinton, Virginia, rejoined her beloved husband and son on Sunday, April 17, 2022. She was 77.
Sandy was born on June 7, 1944, to the late Samuel Anderson "Andy" and Kathleen Mays Shannon. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Stanley Phillip Rife; and their son, Neal Ashley Rife.
Sandy and Phil lived as fully as they could manage following the loss of their son, but after Phil died in November of 2019, Sandy lost the spark and spunk that marked much of her life.
Sandy graduated from Northside High School and was an x-ray technician in her younger years. She and Phil opened Shop Rite, the first grocery store at Smith Mountain Lake, about 1980. Later, Sandy and Phil sold real estate at the Lake, where they made their home and enjoyed entertaining their many friends at cookouts on their dock. Sandy was the life of every gathering, large or small, and rarely failed to say or do something that caused others to roll with laughter.
Sandy and Phil traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad. Some of their most memorable trips were to Great Britain, Scandinavia, Russia, China, and Vietnam. Their favorite was a trip to Australia and New Zealand.
When Phil's health began to fail, they moved to a patio home in Vinton where they continued, for a time at least, to enjoy playing cards and socializing with their many friends.
Sandy will be missed by her sisters, Betty Lou Shannon Crawford of Radford, and Kathy Shannon (Toby) Cox of Vinton; brother-in-law, Richard (Luanne) Rife of Roanoke; nieces and nephews, Alex Kirkland of Alexandria, Shannon (Corinna) Crawford of Archdale, N.C., Paige Crawford of Chicago, Jennifer Traud of Pittsburgh, Pamela (James) McNally of Jeanette, Pa., Loran (John) Allen of Bedford, and Grace Williams of Richmond; and special friend, Heather Dameron and children, Mackenzie, Avery and Alistair, of Wilmington, N.C.
Friends and family will be received during visitation on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A private scattering of her and Phil's ashes will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Arrangements by Oakey's Vinton Chapel, Vinton, Va., (540) 982-2221.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 19, 2022.