Sandy Claiborne Arrington
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA
Sandy Claiborne Arrington

June 15, 2021

Sandy Claiborne Arrington, 96, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was born and raised in Bedford, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter J. Arrington Sr.; his mother, Evelyn Kelso Arrington; and his brother, Walter J. Arrington Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Carwile Arrington; a son and daughter-in-law, Don W. and Charlotte Holdren Arrington; and a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Arrington and James B. Davies. He was a loving grandfather to four grandchildren, Damon Arrington, Joey Arrington, Benjamin Coffey, Jane Coffey; two stepgrandchildren, J. Benjamin Davies, Emma Davies; and one great-grandchild, Noah Albert.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the latter part of World War II in the Pacific Theater of Operations and in the Occupation of Japan. He was a longstanding member of the Virginia Army National Guard serving with the 116th Infantry, 29th division where he held many positions including Company Commander of Company A. He also served in the Army Reserves with the 2174th U.S. Army Garrison and was a life member of the American Legion. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after serving as Postmaster at Bedford and Danville, Va. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery in Bedford with the Rev. Philip Parker officiating.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
Bedford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so saddened to read of the passing of a beloved and longtime friend. We have had so many wonderful times together with you and Claiborne and our Bedford group get togethers. I cherish these memories. I would enjoy a talk with you sometime. Love and prayers.
Jeannine Burks
June 20, 2021
Phyllis and Family, We are very sorry to hear of the passing of your devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. Preston and Judith Layne
Judith Layne
June 18, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our prayers and thoughts are with you all
Vickie &Robert Pirrello
Friend
June 18, 2021
