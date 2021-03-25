Menu
Sara Whitehead Bailey
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Sara Whitehead Bailey

February 5, 1937 - March 22, 2021

Sara Whitehead Bailey, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021.

She graduated from William Fleming High School in 1955 and attended Longwood College. Sara formally retired from Blue Cross/Blue Shield, but her favorite job was working for the butcher on the City Market. This odd job was one of many stories Sara loved to tell her great work and bible study friends.

Sara had a zest for life and loved dinner with her friends with good conversations. She had a passion for travelling and experiencing different cultures; she and Corbin visited six continents.

Sara was a dog lover and raised many poodles who she is loving in Heaven. She and the dogs loved working with flowers in the garden. She had a green thumb and could name most any flower in Latin while she enjoyed a good hike or neighborhood walk.

Sara like most good Hokies had a love hate relationship with them; she argued with the Sports editor of the paper often. She never missed a game in Blacksburg with Corbin and loved all Hokie sports. Sara never could pass up a TJ Maxx BOGO, and leaves many closets full of fashion clothes. Thanks Sara.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Corbin B. Bailey; sons, Brad Bailey (Ginger) and Brian Bailey (Erika); four grandchildren, Maggy Bailey, Annie Bailey, Nicholas Bailey, and Carson Bailey; and brother-in-law, Wayne Bailey (Pat).

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Laney Mofield officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sara's honor to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Corbin I am so sorry to hear of Sara´s passing. I have such a good memory of her and your boys when they were very small, sitting on our front porch. You have my sincere condolences.
Patty Wray Pollard
April 3, 2021
Corbin I am so sorry for your loss. You have so many good memories of a wonderful life with Sara. Thinking of you and your family.
Judy Boyd
March 27, 2021
Brian, I am sorry to learn of your mother's passing. Praying you all find peace in your memories, and lean on your faith to carry you through. Deneene Underwood-King WFHS c/o '86
Deneene Underwood-King
March 25, 2021
Remember Sara from BCBS. She had such a wonderful spirit. Offering my condolences with love and Blessings from God.
Barbara Newton (Beckner)
March 25, 2021
So sorry to hear of Sara´s passing. She was a fun and loving lady. God bless you Corbin and family; You are in my prayers.
Suzi Summerlin
March 25, 2021
