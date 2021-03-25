Sara Whitehead Bailey
February 5, 1937 - March 22, 2021
Sara Whitehead Bailey, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021.
She graduated from William Fleming High School in 1955 and attended Longwood College. Sara formally retired from Blue Cross/Blue Shield, but her favorite job was working for the butcher on the City Market. This odd job was one of many stories Sara loved to tell her great work and bible study friends.
Sara had a zest for life and loved dinner with her friends with good conversations. She had a passion for travelling and experiencing different cultures; she and Corbin visited six continents.
Sara was a dog lover and raised many poodles who she is loving in Heaven. She and the dogs loved working with flowers in the garden. She had a green thumb and could name most any flower in Latin while she enjoyed a good hike or neighborhood walk.
Sara like most good Hokies had a love hate relationship with them; she argued with the Sports editor of the paper often. She never missed a game in Blacksburg with Corbin and loved all Hokie sports. Sara never could pass up a TJ Maxx BOGO, and leaves many closets full of fashion clothes. Thanks Sara.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Corbin B. Bailey; sons, Brad Bailey (Ginger) and Brian Bailey (Erika); four grandchildren, Maggy Bailey, Annie Bailey, Nicholas Bailey, and Carson Bailey; and brother-in-law, Wayne Bailey (Pat).
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Laney Mofield officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sara's honor to your favorite charity
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 25, 2021.