Sara "Betsy" Evans Klingman



June 28, 1944 - March 1, 2021



Sara "Betsy" Evans Klingman, 76 of Roanoke, Va., died on Monday March 1, 2021.



A family graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh, N.C., on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 1 p.m.



Betsy was born on July 28, 1944 in Savannah, Ga. She graduated from Needham Broughton HS and also East Carolina University with an Elementary Education degree. She was a proud member of Alpha Xi Delta while at ECU.



Betsy retired after 32 years of teaching third grade for Roanoke County Schools.



Betsy is survived by her husband of 57 years Chuck Klingman; her three sons, Ross Klingman and his wife, Julie of Charlotte, N.C., Evan Klingman and his wife, Kim of Winter Springs, Fla. and Kyle Klingman of Chapel Hill, N.C.; three grandchildren, Grace Klingman of Winter Springs, Fla. and Harrison and Maggie Klingman of Charlotte, N.C.



She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.



Services provided by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, N.C.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 5, 2021.