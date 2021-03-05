Sara "Betsy" Evans Klingman, 76 of Roanoke, Va., died on Monday March 1, 2021.
A family graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh, N.C., on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 1 p.m.
Betsy was born on July 28, 1944 in Savannah, Ga. She graduated from Needham Broughton HS and also East Carolina University with an Elementary Education degree. She was a proud member of Alpha Xi Delta while at ECU.
Betsy retired after 32 years of teaching third grade for Roanoke County Schools.
Betsy is survived by her husband of 57 years Chuck Klingman; her three sons, Ross Klingman and his wife, Julie of Charlotte, N.C., Evan Klingman and his wife, Kim of Winter Springs, Fla. and Kyle Klingman of Chapel Hill, N.C.; three grandchildren, Grace Klingman of Winter Springs, Fla. and Harrison and Maggie Klingman of Charlotte, N.C.
She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Services provided by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, N.C.
I was so sorry to hear about Betsy´s death. I taught with her at GES. I have many fun memories of Betsy. She was a lovely lady. Sending prayers for her family.
Lindsey Porter Bowman
March 6, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Betsy's passing. My heart goes out to the entire Klingman family. Betsy was my parent's neighbor for 46 years, I have known her my entire life and she will be missed by the Toms family. Keeping you all in my prayers during this difficult time.
Carla Toms Hinkley
March 6, 2021
So sorry to read about Betsy´s death. We always enjoyed being with her. We offer our condolences to the whole family.
Doug and Anna Fowler
March 5, 2021
Dear Chuck and all the Klingman family, I am so very sorry for the loss of Betsy. We have lived on Donagale Drive for many years. Several things come to mind about Betsy; she was very proud of her family, especially her grandchildren! She was a gracious, lovely lady. You are in my heart and prayers during such a difficult time.