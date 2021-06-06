Sarah "Sally" Kathleen McKinney



May 20, 1939 - December 30, 2020



Sarah Kathleen McKinney of Austin, Texas, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, passed onto her heavenly reward on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the age of 81.



A service will be held at Our Lady of Nazereth Church in Roanoke, Virginia, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021. A graveside service will follow after at Sherwood Memorial Park.



The original obituary was in the Roanoke Times on January 24, 2021.



Falcon Family Funeral and Cremation



13009 Dessau Rd. Ste M, Austin, Texas



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.