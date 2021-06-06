Menu
Sarah Kathleen "Sally" McKinney
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
Sarah "Sally" Kathleen McKinney

May 20, 1939 - December 30, 2020

Sarah Kathleen McKinney of Austin, Texas, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, passed onto her heavenly reward on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the age of 81.

A service will be held at Our Lady of Nazereth Church in Roanoke, Virginia, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021. A graveside service will follow after at Sherwood Memorial Park.

The original obituary was in the Roanoke Times on January 24, 2021.

Falcon Family Funeral and Cremation

13009 Dessau Rd. Ste M, Austin, Texas
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Service
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Nazereth Church
Roanoke, VA
