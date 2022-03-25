Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
March 25, 2022
My sincere condolences to the Rosborough family in the loss of Sarita. I knew her parents, Hensil and Barbara, well. They were both in the LAHS Class of '65. Blessed are they that mourn, for they shall be comforted.
Gaye Montree
Friend
March 24, 2022
I knew Sarita's parents well, Barbara and Hencil. Barbara was my very good friend. She would often visit us in MD with her girls. Our kids enjoyed each other's company on picnics and trips to the zoo. I had not seen the girls since they were young. I am so sorry to learn that Sarita has passed away. I send my deepest sympathy. May God comfort her family.
Cynthia Neal Young
Friend
March 24, 2022
Condolences to Sarita's Family..It's sad to say I didn't know my cousin ..but life Sarita, May Your Beautiful Soul Be At Peace...