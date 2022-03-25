Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sarita Renee Rosborough
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Mar, 26 2022
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
Send Flowers
Sarita Renee Rosborough

Sarita Renee Rosborough, 55 of Vinton, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 25, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Calling hours
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Mar
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
March 25, 2022
My sincere condolences to the Rosborough family in the loss of Sarita. I knew her parents, Hensil and Barbara, well. They were both in the LAHS Class of '65.
Blessed are they that mourn, for they shall be comforted.
Gaye Montree
Friend
March 24, 2022
I knew Sarita's parents well, Barbara and Hencil. Barbara was my very good friend. She would often visit us in MD with her girls. Our kids enjoyed each other's company on picnics and trips to the zoo. I had not seen the girls since they were young. I am so sorry to learn that Sarita has passed away. I send my deepest sympathy. May God comfort her family.
Cynthia Neal Young
Friend
March 24, 2022
Cynthia Neal Young
Friend
March 24, 2022
Condolences to Sarita's Family..It's sad to say I didn't know my cousin ..but life
Sarita, May Your Beautiful Soul Be At Peace...
Kim Rosborough-Alexander
Family
March 24, 2022
Rest in Peace Cousin
Cheryl McAfee
Family
March 24, 2022
Love You ❤❤❤ Rest In Peace
Donyelle RosboroughRosbrough
Family
March 23, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results