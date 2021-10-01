What a beautiful wonderful person she was. I didn’t get the pleasure to know her for a long time but in the short time I did she always had a smile on her face and lit up the room. She had so many good conversations with me and we could relate to quite a bit of things. I am happy I was able to share some funny and caring moments with her that I’ll never forget. I’m praying for the family in this difficult time. I can’t imagine what you are going through but know that you are not alone and we are here for you should you need a shoulder. With all my love,



Chelsea

Chelsea Hodges Coworker September 30, 2021