Shaneisha Marie Anderson
September 25, 2021
Shaneisha Marie Anderson, 28, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at Serenity. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may call at Serenity for viewing Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 2 until 5 p.m. Interment will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 1, 2021.