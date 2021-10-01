Menu
Shaneisha Marie Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Shaneisha Marie Anderson

September 25, 2021

Shaneisha Marie Anderson, 28, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at Serenity. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may call at Serenity for viewing Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 2 until 5 p.m. Interment will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Oct
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
My love and prayers are with the family
Nancy Smothers
Friend
October 5, 2021
Many prayers to the family. May God comfort you and give you strength.
Danielle Craven
Friend
October 3, 2021
Don’t let go of your precious memories. They’ll get you through this difficult time. You're in my thoughts and prayers.
Kimberly Murphy
October 2, 2021
SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT YOUR GRANDDAUGHTER BARBARA. THE WRIGHT FAMILY SEND THEIR SINCERE SYMPATHY. LOVE TO YOU AND THE FAMILY. RIKKI, DETTIE AND RENE.
Ollie Wright
Family
October 1, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
October 1, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Brenda Braxton
September 30, 2021
Such a beautiful soul gone too soon. Shaneisha helped me keep a cool head as we were working together on the help desk. If not for her, I probably would've quit that job. Working late nights with her, laughing and talking about life are memories I will never forget.

I will be thinking of you and your family. Sending all the positive energy your way, stay strong.
Jordy Rice
Coworker
September 30, 2021
What a beautiful wonderful person she was. I didn’t get the pleasure to know her for a long time but in the short time I did she always had a smile on her face and lit up the room. She had so many good conversations with me and we could relate to quite a bit of things. I am happy I was able to share some funny and caring moments with her that I’ll never forget. I’m praying for the family in this difficult time. I can’t imagine what you are going through but know that you are not alone and we are here for you should you need a shoulder. With all my love,

Chelsea
Chelsea Hodges
Coworker
September 30, 2021
