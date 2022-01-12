Prayers and condolences to Shari's family. I went to school with Shari for 12 years. Let me tell you...THAT GIRL COULD RUN IN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL!! SHE WAS FAST! I'LL NEVER EVER FORGET HER LAUGH. SHE KEPT ALL OF US IN STITCHES IN SCHOOL! I'm so thankful myself and Jodi Borosky Tibbs were able to meet up with Shari and have our little 3 person mini reunions the past few years! Lots of laughing went on there too let me tell ya! She sure did LOVE HER KIDS....ALWAYS TALKED ABOUT THEM....RIP Shari. No more pain or illnesses. Love ya always Girl...

Tami Bishop Bolin Friend January 10, 2022