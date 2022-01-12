To Shuna and family. I remember when I met Shari. She came to the AAU basketball games with Tish. She always had us laughing and we could expect a fun time being around her. Remember all of the fun times you all shared and thank God constantly for her life and her legacy of joy and fun. Alva
Alva Enoch
January 14, 2022
I will miss your crazy laugh....Rest in heaven
Temeka Bennett
January 14, 2022
Condolences to your family
Denise Wimbush
January 13, 2022
My sincere heart felt prayers and condolences to the family.
Linda Graves Simmons
January 13, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
January 12, 2022
So sorry for this loss as it was great. A beautiful person inside and out. She will be missed!!
Tywanii Hairston Ross
Friend
January 11, 2022
Prayers and condolences to Shari's family. I went to school with Shari for 12 years. Let me tell you...THAT GIRL COULD RUN IN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL!! SHE WAS FAST! I'LL NEVER EVER FORGET HER LAUGH. SHE KEPT ALL OF US IN STITCHES IN SCHOOL! I'm so thankful myself and Jodi Borosky Tibbs were able to meet up with Shari and have our little 3 person mini reunions the past few years! Lots of laughing went on there too let me tell ya! She sure did LOVE HER KIDS....ALWAYS TALKED ABOUT THEM....RIP Shari. No more pain or illnesses. Love ya always Girl...
Tami Bishop Bolin
Friend
January 10, 2022
Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Shari Hewitt during this most difficult transition. Earth has no sorrow that Heaven can not heal. May the sweet memories of your loved one soothe your heart and heal your soul now and forevermore. May Shari' soul forever Rest in Peace and in Paradise. Lovingly submitted by,
Karen Maxwell (Shuna' retired co-worker from Roanoke City DSS) and Tamehia Holloman (Shari' old coworker from CCS Medical)
Karen Maxwell
Coworker
January 10, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Alethea Stockton
Friend
January 10, 2022
You've lost Shari someone who held a special place in your heart and in your life. Remember the special things that you shared together and may that comfort you in the future until you meet again. God Bless.
David Carter
Acquaintance
January 10, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I remember the big smile every day at work and she was so loved and her family was her priority. We are going to miss you Shari!
Teresa Kotchish
Friend
January 10, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
JoAnn Smith
January 9, 2022
Derek, Malaika and family, may your memories bring you peace and comfort in the days and nights to come. Prayers and condolences to you all. Sending love.
DAWN DUNNINGS
January 9, 2022
May God bless you and your family in your time of sorrow. I pray for Peace and Strength to get your family through this most difficult time.
Ericka Sullivan
January 9, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but with God and your special memories, it will help you cope. Praying for you always and especially during this difficult time.