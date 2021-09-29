Menu
Sharon R. Flowers
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Sharon R. Flowers

September 27, 2021

Sharon R. Flowers, 58 of Moneta, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 12 p.m. in Pigg River Church Cemetery, Calloway, Va. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 4 until 5 p.m. at Serenity for viewing. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Oct
1
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Pigg River Church Cemetery
on Swenfield Road, Callaway, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mom i love you so much and miss you terribly. My life will forever be changed not having you in it. You were more than a mom you were my best friend. Now you get to be with Granny and Jerry. I love you bunches & bunches. ❤
Nicole Woolwine
Mother
October 4, 2021
My prayers are with your daughters grandchildren and family. You are at peace with your momma and God girl. Fly high like the eagles you loved
Darlene Hudson
October 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss. May God Bless and Keep You during this difficult time.
Tammy Clemmer (Flowers)
Family
October 1, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stephanie Saunders
Family
October 1, 2021
Gods peace and comfort will sustain. Deepest sympathies.
Amazetta Anderson
September 30, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends.
Donna Roach
Friend
September 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Your mom was a beautiful lady and I'm sure she's smiling down on you and your family from above. Rest easy and dance in the sky.
Melanie Mcguire
Acquaintance
September 30, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
September 30, 2021
Love you Sharon. You were a great friend
Wills Abshire
September 29, 2021
Sorry for your loss, my prayers are with the family
Robin Robertson
Other
September 29, 2021
