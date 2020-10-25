Lampey
Sharon Lynn Kingery
November 12, 1954-October 23, 2020
Sharon Lynn Kingery Lampey, 65 of Floyd, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020 at New River Valley Medical Center.
Sharon was born November 12, 1954, to Richard Kingery and Juanita Moore, who precede her in death. She was also preceded in death by her infant son; brother, Ricky Kingery; and stepbrothers, Allen Moore and Wayne Moore.
She was a long time employee of Weiman Furniture in Christiansburg.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert Lampey; daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and Andy Smith, and Christy and Greg Brammer; bonus children, Teresa Lampey and Robby Lampey; grandchildren, Madison Smith, Drew Smith, Brandon Brammer, Ashley Lampey, and Dustin McPeak; siblings, Curtis Kingery (Fran), Debbie Whitaker (Mike), Tim Kingery (Phyllis), and Susan Moore; stepbrothers, Robert Moore and Bobby Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Bowman and Pastor Murray Agee officiating. Interment will follow in the Lampey Martin Spangler Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Masks are required inside of the funeral home for those wishing to attend services.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.