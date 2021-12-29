Sharon Kay Spangler Thomas
August 16, 1953 - December 23, 2021
Kay Thomas, 68, of Buchanan, has left her earthly struggles to fly high in joining her parents, Poogie and Milton Spangler Sr. and her in-laws, Jean and Lewis Thomas.
Kay's sparkle, smile, and beautiful green eyes will be missed by all, but especially by her husband, Steve, her soulmate for 37 years. Together they had a beautiful family, sons, Steven and William, and daughter, Erin (Cody) Wymer. Kay loved and cared for them all, doting on her grandchildren, Kanin and Pailyn.
She was a wonderful cook who loved to feed and take care of her family, Growing up in Buchanan and Eagle Rock, she forged special bonds with family. Kay's brothers, Milton Jr. (Bonnie) and Jeff (Melanie), her sisters, Vickie Cahoon and Pam (Steve) Austin, and her sister-in-law, Sissy Reid mourn her passing.
Throughout her life, Kay was a bright spot at family gatherings whether they be Spangler, Stinnett, or Lyle. She was loved by all and always joined in with her extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews for good food and good times. Of course, anyone who knew Kay became family to her. From being a "partner in crime" with "Booger", Girl Scout, baton twirler, cheerleader, Homecoming Queen, and horseback trail rider to finding her soulmate, raising her children, and taking care of her grandchildren, Kay was a loving and caring person. Kay was a special person who never met a stranger and could be counted on to help anyone in need. She was strong willed and hard working. Kay truly had a life well-lived where everyone has fond memories of her. She attended Buchanan Presbyterian Church with Steve, and her faith was witnessed everyday in her care for others.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, December 30, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan. Kay's memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Interment will be private.
Those wishing to make a contribution please consider the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, 5985 Coleman Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000.
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2021.