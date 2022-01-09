Sharon Nicole Vickers-Fletcher
February 16, 1993 - December 31, 2021
Sharon Nicole "Nikki" Vickers-Fletcher, 28, of Mauriceville, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at her home.
Nikki is remembered for being a free-spirited person. She lived life to its fullest and made sure each memory was counted. It was no secret to anyone that if you needed something, Nikki would be right there to lend a helping hand. Her heart was full of love and happiness. Throughout her life, she struggled with depression, but she never stopped caring for others. It is said her eyes would light up a room, and you couldn't help but get a sense of peacefulness in her presence. A young soul that gained her wings too soon, she leaves behind a large impression on the hearts and lives of so many.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Tammy Fletcher; stepfather, William Bryant; uncles, Jackie, and J.D. Fletcher; nephew, Matthew Eubank; grandmother, Sharon Fletcher; great-aunt, Judy Fletcher; great-grandparents, James and Mildred Fletcher, as well as Mac and Effie Fisher.
Left to cherish memory are her grandfather, Charles Fletcher; parents, Maggie, Anton Black, and Perry Brown; daughters, Raelyn and Kimberly Stout; fiancé, Kenneth Stout; siblings, Ryan Alexander Fletcher-Waldron, Scott-Allen Gish, Courtney Vickers, Brianna Ward Peterson (Alix), Abby Stanley Townley, and Kieyshon Scott; aunt, Terry Beckner (Michael); uncle, Jay Fletcher (Doris); niece, Megan Fletcher, Hazael Waldron; nephews, Michael and Cody Fletcher; cousins, John Wayne Fletcher, James Mac Fletcher Jr., Jessica Lynch (Dustin), Ashley Nicole Lynch, and Logan Beckner; as well as her great-aunt and uncle, Donald and Missy Eubank.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. also taking place in the funeral home's chapel. Nikki will be laid to rest at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. Pastor Matt King will be officiating.
Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.