Nikki was a student of mine at West Salem Elementary. Nikki stands out clearly in my memory as a sweet girl who was always helpful and kind. She was a student that made a lasting impression on teachers because of her strong character. I´m heartbroken to hear of her passing. I´m sure her sweet spirit will be missed by all who knew her. My sincerest sympathy to Nikki´s family - prayers for peace - Patrice Sanders

Patrice Sanders School January 11, 2022