Sharron Smith Spence
February 10, 1943 - March 12, 2021
Sharron Smith Spence was born and raised in Vienna, Virginia, to Louise (Reese) and F. Glenn Smith who have predeceased her. She was a beloved sister to Gary Smith who also predeceased her. Sharron took personal care of her parents and her brother in their final days, a wonderful testament to who she was.
Sharron married the late Billy Gene Spence. Together they raised their daughter, Deborah in Dugspur, Va. They enjoyed many weekends and vacations traveling in their "carry-all" to camping destinations around Virginia, and time with friends (the Longerbeam family) on the Shenandoah River.
Sharron graduated from Washington School for Secretaries and spent her career working as a legal secretary with many prestigious law firms until her retirement from Davis, Davis & Davis.
Sharron is survived by her devoted daughter, Deborah (Thomas) and grandsons, Nicholas and Aidan whom she cherished and loved; finally, her best 4 footed friend "Boots" the cat. Deborah took care of her mom during her illness and her family was with her when she passed.
In keeping with Sharron's final wishes, funeral services will be private with inurnment at The Southwest Virginia Veterans cemetery with her late husband Gene. A "Celebration of Life" will be celebrated in the coming weeks.
The Spence family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.