Sharron Smith Spence
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Sharron Smith Spence

February 10, 1943 - March 12, 2021

Sharron Smith Spence was born and raised in Vienna, Virginia, to Louise (Reese) and F. Glenn Smith who have predeceased her. She was a beloved sister to Gary Smith who also predeceased her. Sharron took personal care of her parents and her brother in their final days, a wonderful testament to who she was.

Sharron married the late Billy Gene Spence. Together they raised their daughter, Deborah in Dugspur, Va. They enjoyed many weekends and vacations traveling in their "carry-all" to camping destinations around Virginia, and time with friends (the Longerbeam family) on the Shenandoah River.

Sharron graduated from Washington School for Secretaries and spent her career working as a legal secretary with many prestigious law firms until her retirement from Davis, Davis & Davis.

Sharron is survived by her devoted daughter, Deborah (Thomas) and grandsons, Nicholas and Aidan whom she cherished and loved; finally, her best 4 footed friend "Boots" the cat. Deborah took care of her mom during her illness and her family was with her when she passed.

In keeping with Sharron's final wishes, funeral services will be private with inurnment at The Southwest Virginia Veterans cemetery with her late husband Gene. A "Celebration of Life" will be celebrated in the coming weeks.

The Spence family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
Sorry to hear about Aunt Sharron. Always enjoyed spending time with her,and Boots the cat. Helping her out with projects she needed done. She will truly be missed. Great lady. Saddler family- Jeff, Kelly, Jessica, Iain, and Minky
Jeff Saddler
Friend
March 15, 2021
My sincere sympathy in the loss of Sharron. She was a very special lady and friend. May your memories bring you comfort and peace in the days ahead. She will be missed.
Linda Turpin
Friend
March 15, 2021
My heartfelt blessings to Deborah and family in the loss of her Mother. God Bless
Marceline Hunter
Friend
March 15, 2021
My sincere sympathy for your loss. Sharron was a talented, smart and dedicated co-worker. Such a classy lady.
Marilyn Buhyoff
March 14, 2021
Deb, Tom, Nick, and Aiden - We were so sorry to hear about the passing of Sharron. I am thankful that we cousins visited her and enjoyed having sweet conversation with her over dinner a year or so ago. I know your cherished memories will bring you some comfort and peace in the days and weeks ahead. Much love, Patty & Bill Goodell
Patty Goodell
Family
March 13, 2021
I was so sorry to hear this, Sharron was such a Sweet lady and will be missed.
Jane Harriman
Friend
March 13, 2021
Deb, I am so sorry to learn of your Mother's passing. My deepest sympathy to you and the boys. Sharron and I shared a lot of good times at the law office and through the NRV Legal Secretaries Assoc. She will be missed.
Wanda Humphrey
Friend
March 12, 2021
