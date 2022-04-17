Menu
Shelby Bell Bane Brogan
1939 - 2022
Shelby Bell Bane Brogan

November 9, 1939 - April 12, 2022

Shelby Bell Bane Brogan, 82, of Radford, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She was a member of East Radford Church of God. Shelby was preceded in death by her parents, Carl William and Agnes Brunk Bane; husband, James Earl Brogan; four brothers and one sister; and son-in-law, Richard Green.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra Jean Green; sons, Randy Wayne Brogan and Ricky Lee Brogan; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Giles and Reba Blevins; brothers, Charlie Bane and Lewis Bane; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Wayne Poston officiating. Interment will be private at the Hickman Cemetery in Radford.

The Brogan family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Apr
19
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
