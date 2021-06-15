Menu
Shelby Shively Dudley
Shelby Shively Dudley

June 13, 2021

Shelby Shively Dudley, age 82 of Rocky Mount, Virginia passed away to her eternal home on Sunday, June 13, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

She was retired from Select Sire Power, INC, after many years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard H. Shively and Hazel Shively, and a brother, James R. Shively. She was also preceded in death by the Love of her Life, her husband, Henry Hester Dudley.

She is survived by her son, Randall Dean Dudley and his wife, Michelle; her precious grandchildren, Brogan F. Dudley and Max Henry Dudley; one sister, Margie Shively Hollandsworth of Martinsville, Virginia; one brother, the Reverend William R. Shively and his wife, Sherry of Ferrum, Virginia; four nephews, Phillip Hollandsworth, Stephen Hollandsworth, David Hollandsworth, and James Matthew Shively.

In honor of Shelby's wishes there will be a brief private graveside Christian burial. There she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband Hester Dudley at Franklin Memorial Park. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 15, 2021.
I just heard of Shelby's passing and it truly touched my heart. A beautiful lady, Shelby was a kind and loving friend to the Cooper family, and especially to me and my wife, Brenda Sue (Cooper) Scarborough. My condolences and sympathy to her family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Shelby. You've earned God's Grace and Love.
Don Scarborough
Friend
March 14, 2022
