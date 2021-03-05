Shelia Marie Brumfield HuffmanAugust 14, 1952 - March 1, 2021Shelia Marie Huffman, 68, of Salem went to her heavenly home on Monday, March 1, 2021.Shelia was preceded in death by her father, Woodrow Brumfield, mother, Beulah Brumfield Lynch, and sister, Joyce Mae Yopp.Shelia is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Richard Huffman; son, Richard (Bubby) Huffman, daughter, Kim (Kimmy) Booth and husband, Jonathan; sister, Brenda Hodge and husband, Jerry; grandson, Jordan Huffman, grandson, Nathan Booth, granddaughter, Rhagan Booth; many nieces, nephews, and friends.Shelia's family and friends are what she lived for. She was a devoted wife and an amazing cook. She enjoyed family trips, watching her grandkids' sporting events, daily walks with Kimmy, and riding around with her girls, talking about nothing while eating a chocolate chip cookie.Shelia was an employee of Roanoke County Schools (Glenvar High School) for 41 years. She didn't want to retire until her granddaughter, Rhagan, graduated. Everyone who walked through the doors of Glenvar was greeted by her friendly voice and lovely smile. She will be greatly missed by the entire Glenvar community.A memorial service will be held onmMonday, March 8, 2021, at Lotz Salem Chapel, at 11 a.m. Visitation will follow the service, with the Rev. Billy Frazier officiating.