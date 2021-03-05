Menu
Shelia Marie Brumfield Huffman
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
Shelia Marie Brumfield Huffman

August 14, 1952 - March 1, 2021

Shelia Marie Huffman, 68, of Salem went to her heavenly home on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Shelia was preceded in death by her father, Woodrow Brumfield, mother, Beulah Brumfield Lynch, and sister, Joyce Mae Yopp.

Shelia is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Richard Huffman; son, Richard (Bubby) Huffman, daughter, Kim (Kimmy) Booth and husband, Jonathan; sister, Brenda Hodge and husband, Jerry; grandson, Jordan Huffman, grandson, Nathan Booth, granddaughter, Rhagan Booth; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Shelia's family and friends are what she lived for. She was a devoted wife and an amazing cook. She enjoyed family trips, watching her grandkids' sporting events, daily walks with Kimmy, and riding around with her girls, talking about nothing while eating a chocolate chip cookie.

Shelia was an employee of Roanoke County Schools (Glenvar High School) for 41 years. She didn't want to retire until her granddaughter, Rhagan, graduated. Everyone who walked through the doors of Glenvar was greeted by her friendly voice and lovely smile. She will be greatly missed by the entire Glenvar community.

A memorial service will be held onmMonday, March 8, 2021, at Lotz Salem Chapel, at 11 a.m. Visitation will follow the service, with the Rev. Billy Frazier officiating.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Lotz Salem Chapel
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Shelia and also your Mom. We missed her obituary somehow and didn´t know she passed away until we read Shelia´s obituary. Our prayers with you and your family. They both were precious people and we have wonderful memories of both. Hugs.
Mary Ellen and Inez
April 4, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. We loved seeing her walk by our house with her daughter. God bless.
The Fazler Family
March 10, 2021
Sue Trinchere
March 10, 2021
Rick I am very sorry to hear about Sheila. It's a hard thing to bear. My prayers are with you and your family. Bob DeWease
[email protected]
March 9, 2021
Kim & family, your mother was very kind to me. She made me feel at home in the Glenvar community. Ryan grew up here, but the kids and I were "new" after being away for over a decade. She worked patiently with the kids and me on several occasions. Her help made all the difference in the world to me as a mom. She was a bright spot in a new place. Please accept our heartfelt sympathy . Kim, you and your precious family are in our prayers, Amy Linkous & family (Ryan `92, Carey `18, Mark `21, Becky `21 & Elia `24)
Amy Linkous
March 8, 2021
I am truly saddened by the passing of my good buddy Shelia. Her light shined the brightest at Glenvar High. GHS is full of special people but Shelia was by far the kindest, sweetest, and most pleasant. Her presence will be greatly missed. To Kim, Nathan, and the rest of the family, I pray that you keep a strong faith and keep all of the many fun memories of Shelia in your thoughts and conversations.
Jubal Poindexter
March 8, 2021
Rick you may not remember me but I lived across the street from you from 1980 to 1986 and moved to Kentucky when Eaton-Yale shut down. I lost my wife, Jean, in 1997 from cancer. My heartfelt sympathy is with you, when you are at your darkest try to focus on the good memories. That has helped me the most, my prayers are with you. Bill
Bill Aldridge
March 6, 2021
Prayers are with you Rick and your family.
Brenda Musselman
March 6, 2021
Jeff and Terri Bannon
March 5, 2021
To the Family, so sorry to hear of your loss of Sheila, she was such a sweet person and was always so sweet to me. Her sister Joyce was my best friend and have had many visits around the family. I know she will be missed by many. My thoughts and condolences are with you all and may God give you comfort in this sad time.
Carolyn Lilly
March 5, 2021
