Dr. Sherman Hatfield
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Dr. Sherman Hatfield

May 9, 1932 - October 7, 2021

Dr. Sherman E. Hatfield, 89, of Huddleston, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Dr. Hatfield worked an outstanding 35 year career in medicine as an ENT doctor.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth (Betsy) Hatfield; daughters, Cynthia Hatfield, Shawn Hatfield, and Lori Ray and husband, Jeff; stepsons, Brett Harman, and Brian Herman and wife, Carolyn; grandchildren, Jeremiah Hatfield, Kristy Hatfield, Zeke Slivka, Lydia Hatfield, Madison Triplett; stepgrandchildren, Gabrielle Herman, Michael Herman, Corinne Herman, William Herman & Andrea Herman; great-grandchildren, Micah Hatfield; Jadon Miller and Lakin Blu; special friend, Wally Wagner.

A Service Celebrating the life of Dr. Sherman E. Hatfield will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Patmos United Methodist Church with Pastor Claire Miller officiating. Also, there will be special music by Jan Stinnette and Mark Wagner will be speaking. A Graveside Service will be held at Wagner Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Patmos United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 170, Huddleston, VA, 24104. Arrangements by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Patmos United Methodist Church
Patmos Church Road, Huddleston, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers are with all of the family.
Karen Reynolds
Other
October 10, 2021
Gene and I were first cousins, but really more like brothers. We have been close since as early as I can remember. He was a very fine man exuding kindness, caring and love to all who knew him. I loved him dearly.
Joseph L. Stearns
Family
October 9, 2021
