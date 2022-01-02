Menu
Sherry Ingram Penney
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Sherry Ingram Penney

August 19, 1946 - December 14, 2021

Sherry Ingram Penney, 75, of Bent Mountain, went to be with her parents, Dorothy and Lawson Ingram, and son, David Penney, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Sherry was an avid supporter of Southwest Virginia Ballet, making costumes for over 12 years. She also was a devoted teacher to Roanoke County Public Schools for over 30 years.

Sherry is survived by her husband of 51 years, George Penney; children, Zachary Penney, Matthew Penney, and Anne Johns (Michael); grandchildren, Taylor, Ahron, Riley, and Natalie; and brothers, Mike Ingram and Jeff Ingram.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, with a visitation from 2 until 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Southwest Virginia Ballet, 1005 Industry Ave. SE, Roanoke, VA 24013.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our families have shared a bond because of the deep love for our granddaughter Taylor. You are and will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.
Doris & Charlie Campbell
January 7, 2022
