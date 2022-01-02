Sherry Ingram Penney



August 19, 1946 - December 14, 2021



Sherry Ingram Penney, 75, of Bent Mountain, went to be with her parents, Dorothy and Lawson Ingram, and son, David Penney, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.



Sherry was an avid supporter of Southwest Virginia Ballet, making costumes for over 12 years. She also was a devoted teacher to Roanoke County Public Schools for over 30 years.



Sherry is survived by her husband of 51 years, George Penney; children, Zachary Penney, Matthew Penney, and Anne Johns (Michael); grandchildren, Taylor, Ahron, Riley, and Natalie; and brothers, Mike Ingram and Jeff Ingram.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, with a visitation from 2 until 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Southwest Virginia Ballet, 1005 Industry Ave. SE, Roanoke, VA 24013.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.