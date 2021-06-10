Sherry Belinda Underwood
June 4, 2021
Sherry Belinda Underwood, 56, of Buchanan, passed away on Friday June 4, 2021. Sherry was an avid fisherwoman, loved to four-wheel, was always the life of the party, and loved her family, nieces and nephews. She had retired from VDOT as an equipment operator.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah Underwood and Mary Jane Cole Underwood; and brothers, Mike and Rodney Underwood. Survivors include her brothe and sister-in-law, Tim and Tina Underwood; sisters-in-law, Dottie Underwood and Bobbie Underwood; special sister-in-law, Teresa Underwood; special cousin, Virginia Hurt; numerous nieces and numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Christen Nicole Stevens and her beloved chow/shar pei, Rose.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at The Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral home on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. followed by a memorial service beginning at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Marina Gopadze, officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 10, 2021.