Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sherry Belinda Underwood
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Sherry Belinda Underwood

June 4, 2021

Sherry Belinda Underwood, 56, of Buchanan, passed away on Friday June 4, 2021. Sherry was an avid fisherwoman, loved to four-wheel, was always the life of the party, and loved her family, nieces and nephews. She had retired from VDOT as an equipment operator.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah Underwood and Mary Jane Cole Underwood; and brothers, Mike and Rodney Underwood. Survivors include her brothe and sister-in-law, Tim and Tina Underwood; sisters-in-law, Dottie Underwood and Bobbie Underwood; special sister-in-law, Teresa Underwood; special cousin, Virginia Hurt; numerous nieces and numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Christen Nicole Stevens and her beloved chow/shar pei, Rose.

There will be a gathering of family and friends at The Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral home on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. followed by a memorial service beginning at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Marina Gopadze, officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Jun
12
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I´m so very sorry to read of her passing she was a special person in her own way would give you anything Prayers for her family
Donna Dubberly
Friend
June 13, 2021
Deeply sorry for your loss. God bless.
Alvina G Fowler
June 11, 2021
Im your cousin Tommy Muncey is my dad This message is for Timmy Underwood so sorry you have lost so much I pray you will find peace and comfort in our Lord and Savior
Reba Spradlin
Family
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results