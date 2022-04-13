Shirley Morris Albright
January 14, 1934 - April 10, 2022
Shirley Morris Albright, age 88, of 1701 Jefferson Avenue, Clifton Forge, Virginia, died on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on January 14, 1934, in Richmond, Virginia, to the late James and Elma Milam Morris. She was a retired secretary for the Clifton Forge and Alleghany County Public School Systems. She was active in the community as a member of Clifton Forge Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday school teacher, charter member of the Anata Shrine Club, the Clifton Forge Women's Club, and the Crazy Crows Sewing Guild of Roanoke. Shirley enjoyed sewing and quilting and was a loving family person and great neighbor.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ben "Benny" Albright and a half-brother.
She is survived by two sons, Charles Steven Albright and wife, Sharon, of Tupelo, Miss., and David Lee Albright of Clifton Forge; two granddaughters, Kristen A. Albright and Mahala Mittal; two great-grandchildren, Maya Mittal and Neel Mittal; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge, with the Reverend Bill Hartsfield officiating. Following the service her body will be cremated. The family will receive friends on Thursday, one hour prior to the service at Nicely Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions in Shirley's name to the Shrine Children's Hospital-Greenville, 628 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016.
Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 13, 2022.