Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Anne Bruce
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Shirley Anne Bruce

February 6, 1932 - September 21, 2021

Shirley Anne Bruce passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Kroontje Health Care Center in Blacksburg, Va. Born on February 6, 1932, she was known by family and friends as "Shirl". She was a graduate and member of the Beta Club of Dublin High School, Class of 1949. She attended Stratford College in Danville and graduated with a BA degree in English from Radford College in 1953. Shirl taught school at Floyd High School from 1953 to 1958.

She toured extensively in Europe, including London, Ireland, Denmark and Switzerland. Shirl was a life long member, Sunday school teacher and church historian at Fairlawn Presbyterian Church in Radford.

Shirley Anne was preceded in death by her parents, the late Robert H. Bruce Sr. and Gertrude Hutchinson Bruce; and sister, Mary Evelyn Bruce.

Survivors include her brother, Robert H. Bruce Jr. and wife, Patsy Harless Bruce; nephew, Mark Sheridan Bruce and wife, Kimberly Linkous Bruce and their children, Jared L. Bruce, Kevin Martin and Allyson Martin; nephew, Gary Allen Bruce and wife, Nicole Amos Bruce, and their children, Cody Allen Bruce of the U.S. Marines, stationed in Okinawa, Japan, Rachael, Landon and Leighann Bruce; and many other relatives and friends.

The Bruce family would like to thank the staff and all employees of Kroontje Health Care Center in Blacksburg, for their loving care of Shirley Anne Bruce.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in Highland Memory Gardens with Pastor Laura Beth Gillespie Howell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your favorite charity.

The Bruce family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Sep
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Highland Memory Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. She was my Sunday School teacher.
Sharon Dalton
Friend
September 26, 2021
Shirl taught me English all four years of high school, beginning with her first "rookie" year as a teacher. Not only did I learn a lot from her, we also became great friends and stayed in contact via letters until her declining years. I am proud to have known her and to have been a part of her life for so long. My condolences to all of her family.
Don Conner
School
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results