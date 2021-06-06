Shirley Ann Mosley Griffith
June 16, 1935 - June 3, 2021
Shirley Ann Mosley Griffith, 85, of Fincastle, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Shirley was born in Berwind, W.Va. on June 16, 1935. Shirley was a coal-miner's daughter and was the tenth of eleven children.
She spent much of her younger years in Jewell Ridge, Virginia where she worked at the Mattie Williams hospital before meeting the love of her life, Bennie H. Griffith, a coal miner. For a period of time, she lived in Blacksburg, Va. with Buck (Bennie) while he attended Virginia Tech and she was a stay at home mom to their first child, Deborah Gail Griffith. Eventually, they settled in Fincastle, Virginia to raise their family which included the addition of their second daughter, Teresa Leigh Griffith.
During her time in Fincastle, Shirley worked as the Botetourt County registrar before returning to being a stay at home mom and homemaker. Many remember Shirley as a birdwatcher, yard sale/auction enthusiast, nurturer of all kinds of plants, and a very proud "Mawmaw".
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Annie Gill Mosley and Steward Peery Mosley; and her husband, Bennie H. "Buck" Griffith. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and Leon Turner Jr., Teresa and Phillip Simmons, all of Fincastle; grandchildren, Noel Turner, Creek Turner, Olivia Simmons and Ainsley Simmons.
The family is appreciative of Good Samaritan Hospice and their nurse, Sarah Quinlin, for working so diligently to provide wonderful care for Shirley. The family would also like to thank the staff of the Glebe as well as the following in-home "Team Shirley" care-takers, Brenna Eubank, Grace Guffey, Marissa Harper, Rose Hensley, Payton Kreklow, Karley Lewis, Bailey Marshall, Faith May, Cari Mullins, Olivia Simmons, Ainsley Simmons, Josie Spangler, and Chris Worsley. In addition, we want to thank her special friend, Mike Goad, who always brightened her day with his visits.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Godwin Cemetery with Pastor Danny Quirin officiating and Shirley's nephew, David Mosley, and granddaughter, Noel Turner, delivering eulogies. Those wishing to make a contribution, please consider the Alzheimer's Association
or Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
.
Arrangements by Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home Buchanan. 540-254-3000.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.