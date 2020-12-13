Shirley C. Hoel
December 11, 1924 - December 8, 2020
Shirley C. Hoel, a gentle and generous soul, the beneficiary of many blessings in this life, born Agnes Shirley Clark in Raleigh, North Carolina, last residing in Roanoke City, Virginia, departed this life Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Crossing over before her were her father and mother, Joseph Booker Clark and Mildred Taber Clark of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; both of her husbands - first married to Ephraim Gilmore Love and then lastly married to and widowed of Robert W. Hoel; her brother, Joseph Booker Clarke Jr. of Lafayette, Louisiana; her daughter, Laura Ellen Love; and her first born son, Clark G. Love.
A life forged in the tribulation of the Great Depression and shaped by trials common to us all, she was a graduate of Oklahoma State University at Norman, Oklahoma and later went on to receive her Masters from the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia. Of her lifetime achievements, the one she placed the most value on was receiving "class" instruction and being later listed in the Christian Science Journal as a Christian Science Practitioner, choosing an unsung career of praying for the healing and wellbeing of others, tirelessly encouraging them in the challenges they faced.
Living testimonies to her spirit are: her son and his wife, Bruce and Corrie Love; her granddaughters, Jeannine McAllen Johnson, the wife of Chris Johnson, and Laura Lea Love; formerly Wray, then DiStefano; her great-grandchildren, Garrette and Madison Johnson, Aurora Love, Ava, Lilly, Dallas and Dylan DiStefano, and Violet Love; and her niece and nephew, Suzanne Clarke of Lafayette, Louisiana and David Clarke of McKinney, Texas and his family.
The family will be observing a private memorial service honoring her life. For those who expressed friendship and affection to her during her life, you are known to the family. She talked of you often. Please know you have our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the kindness you have shown her, enriching her life and increasing her joy.
Inurnment will be conducted at Arlington National Cemetery alongside her husband, Captain Robert W. Hoel, USN, Ret.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to First Church of Christ Scientists, 1155 Overland Road, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Christ My Refuge by M.B. Eddy
O'er waiting harpstrings of the mind
There sweeps a strain,
Low, sad, and sweet, whose measures bind
The power of pain,
And wake a white-winged angel throng
Of thoughts, illumed
By faith, and breathed in raptured song,
With love perfumed.
Then His unveiled, sweet mercies show
Life's burdens light.
I kiss the cross, and wake to know
A world more bright.
And o'er earth's troubled, angry sea
I see Christ walk,
And come to me, and tenderly,
Divinely talk.
Thus Truth engrounds me on the rock,
Upon Life's shore,
'Gainst which the winds and waves can shock,
Oh, nevermore!
From tired joy and grief afar,
And nearer Thee, —
Father, where Thine own children are,
I love to be.
My prayer, some daily good to do
To Thine, for Thee;
An offering pure of Love, whereto
God leadeth me.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.