Shirley Christine KirkFebruary 22, 2021Shirley Christine Kirk, 82, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family will be following the guidelines for social distancing and require face masks. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com