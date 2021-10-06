Shirley Jean LinkousFebruary 18, 1938 - September 25, 2021Shirley J. Linkous, age 83, of Christiansburg, departed this earth to join her heavenly father on September 25, 2021.A very selfless woman, who lived her life for the Lord. Loved by so many, she left a lasting impression on all that she met. She was born in Blacksburg, Va., on February 18, 1938, to the late Evans and Ella Linkous. She was the youngest of four. Shirley was married to the love of her life for 53 years and had five children. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Penny; husband, Windell Wade Linkous; and sister, Betty Jo Dowdy.She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Donnie and Belle Linkous, Danny and Patricia Linkous, and David and Tammie Linkous; daughter and son-in-law, Drema and Chris Gibson; grandchildren, Xyline Browne (Ric), Donnie Linkous Jr. (Michelle), Tabatha Porter (Rick), Darrell Waugh Jr., Dylan Price, Brittany Linkous, J.D. Linkous (Morgan), Ashley Linkous, Wayne Linkous (Sabrina), Tori, Nathan, Brooke, and Logan Slate, and Hunter Lang; sister, Marie Woolwine; brother, Basil Linkous; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Shirley will be most remembered for the love of the Lord our father.A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Buford Linkous officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.