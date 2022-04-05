Shirley Croft Pollard
August 13, 1939 - April 3, 2022
Shirley Croft Pollard, 82, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. She is now at rest with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She was born on August 13, 1939, the daughter of the late John H. and Mattie H. Croft. She was also preceded in death by her a sister, Norma Jean Hutchinson.
Shirley served her Lord through service at Longdale Baptist Church, Eagle Rock, Va. As a tireless homemaker, she deeply loved and cared for her family and beyond. She was completely committed in her role as wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a deep concern for those with less and brought a sense of wonder and joy to anyone who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John Garland Pollard; her children, Steven W. Pollard and wife, Glenda Pollard, Joseph B. Pollard and wife, Jayne, Susan R. Pollard, and Angela P. Davis and husband, Joe Davis; her seven grandchildren and their spouses, Colin Pollard, Kyle Pollard (Hannah), Rachel Pollard (Evan), Bryce Davis, Hunter Davis (Nicole), Ryan Pollard, and Abby Pollard; her two great-grandchildren, Dillyn Pollard and Samuel Pollard; her brother, Marvin Lewis (Gus) Croft; and her many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Oakey's East Chapel, 5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2022, at Oakey's East Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Steven W. Pollard. Interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association
Arrangements by Oakey's East Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 977-3909.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 5, 2022.