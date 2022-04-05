Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Croft Pollard
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
Shirley Croft Pollard

August 13, 1939 - April 3, 2022

Shirley Croft Pollard, 82, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. She is now at rest with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was born on August 13, 1939, the daughter of the late John H. and Mattie H. Croft. She was also preceded in death by her a sister, Norma Jean Hutchinson.

Shirley served her Lord through service at Longdale Baptist Church, Eagle Rock, Va. As a tireless homemaker, she deeply loved and cared for her family and beyond. She was completely committed in her role as wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a deep concern for those with less and brought a sense of wonder and joy to anyone who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John Garland Pollard; her children, Steven W. Pollard and wife, Glenda Pollard, Joseph B. Pollard and wife, Jayne, Susan R. Pollard, and Angela P. Davis and husband, Joe Davis; her seven grandchildren and their spouses, Colin Pollard, Kyle Pollard (Hannah), Rachel Pollard (Evan), Bryce Davis, Hunter Davis (Nicole), Ryan Pollard, and Abby Pollard; her two great-grandchildren, Dillyn Pollard and Samuel Pollard; her brother, Marvin Lewis (Gus) Croft; and her many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Oakey's East Chapel, 5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2022, at Oakey's East Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Steven W. Pollard. Interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Arrangements by Oakey's East Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 977-3909.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's East Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey's East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Steve, Susan & Angie and families, How blessed you all were to have such a very wonderful woman in your lives. I pray peace and oh so sweet memories for you all, especially for your dad; they were quite the team.
David & Kellie Green
Friend
April 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results