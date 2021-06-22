Menu
Shirley D. Pugh
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Shirley D. Pugh

October 31, 1936 - June 20, 2021

Shirley D. Pugh, 84, widow of Leonard L. Pugh, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her home. She was the daughter of the late William L. Dyer and the late Hazel Lawson Dyer. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Samuel Lee Pugh.

She will be missed and remembered by her daughters, Rebecca Stafford and Jacqueline L. Pugh; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Palmer.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Counts officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Simpson Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Jun
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.