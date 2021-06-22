Shirley D. Pugh
October 31, 1936 - June 20, 2021
Shirley D. Pugh, 84, widow of Leonard L. Pugh, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her home. She was the daughter of the late William L. Dyer and the late Hazel Lawson Dyer. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Samuel Lee Pugh.
She will be missed and remembered by her daughters, Rebecca Stafford and Jacqueline L. Pugh; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Palmer.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Counts officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Simpson Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 22, 2021.