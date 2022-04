Shirley Wilkinson RowlandShirley Wilkinson Rowland, 87, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Narrows, Va. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. The family is being served by Givens-Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, Va., (540)726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com