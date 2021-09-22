Menu
Shirley Marie Keith "Susie" Shaver
July 28, 1938 - September 21, 2021

Shirley Marie Keith "Susie" Shaver of Christiansburg, Va./Winter Springs, Fla. joined our Lord in Heaven on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Shirley "Susie" was born in Christiansburg, Va. on July 28, 1938. She retired from ElectroTech in Blacksburg, Va. before relocating to Florida where she enjoyed church, gardening, and time with family and friends. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Cambria and Northland Church in Longwood, Fla.; and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Christiansburg. Shirley was a kind and thoughtful person who touched the heart of everyone she knew. While her earthly presence will be missed tremendously, her heavenly spirit lives on within our hearts.

Shirley was proceeded in death by her daughter, Penny Brammer; parents, Nanny and Elmer Keith; siblings, Phyllis Viola and Richard Keith. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, George D. (Dickie) Shaver; daughters, Karen Sutphin and Sheryl Bradley (Rob); son, John Shaver (Gette); grandchildren, Greg Brammer (Jackie), Sherisa Nailor (Jason), Jacquelyn Johnson (Tony), Joshua Sutphin, Cameron Bradley, and great-grandchildren Terin Brammer, Grace Brammer, Brianna Johnson, Anthony Johnson Jr., Keylie St Clair, Joleigh Nailor, Jordan Nailor, and Jayce Nailor, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 22, 2021.
6 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief. Don and Mary Mead
The Mead Family
Friend
September 25, 2021
Rest in peace aunt Susie. I you with all my .
Vickie maddox
September 23, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers for you all. Miss you Dicky. Gary Bland
Gary and Sandy Bland
September 22, 2021
Your family is in our thoughts during this sad time.
Harold and Ruth Ashworth
Friend
September 22, 2021
To George and Karen and families, so sorry to hear of Shirley's passing. Hope you will accept my deepest condolences. May God Bless you and comfort you during this time.
Charlton A Cromer
Friend
September 22, 2021
Very sorry for your loss, praying for you and your family Johnny.
Shirley Walters
Friend
September 22, 2021
