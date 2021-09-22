Shirley Marie Keith "Susie" Shaver



July 28, 1938 - September 21, 2021



Shirley Marie Keith "Susie" Shaver of Christiansburg, Va./Winter Springs, Fla. joined our Lord in Heaven on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.



Shirley "Susie" was born in Christiansburg, Va. on July 28, 1938. She retired from ElectroTech in Blacksburg, Va. before relocating to Florida where she enjoyed church, gardening, and time with family and friends. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Cambria and Northland Church in Longwood, Fla.; and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Christiansburg. Shirley was a kind and thoughtful person who touched the heart of everyone she knew. While her earthly presence will be missed tremendously, her heavenly spirit lives on within our hearts.



Shirley was proceeded in death by her daughter, Penny Brammer; parents, Nanny and Elmer Keith; siblings, Phyllis Viola and Richard Keith. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, George D. (Dickie) Shaver; daughters, Karen Sutphin and Sheryl Bradley (Rob); son, John Shaver (Gette); grandchildren, Greg Brammer (Jackie), Sherisa Nailor (Jason), Jacquelyn Johnson (Tony), Joshua Sutphin, Cameron Bradley, and great-grandchildren Terin Brammer, Grace Brammer, Brianna Johnson, Anthony Johnson Jr., Keylie St Clair, Joleigh Nailor, Jordan Nailor, and Jayce Nailor, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 22, 2021.