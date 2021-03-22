Shirley Marie Stiltner
April 13, 1937 - March 18, 2021
Shirley Marie Stiltner, 83, of Cloverdale, Virginia, went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, March 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 13, 1937, in Cloverdale, Virginia, a twin daughter of the late Chester Marvin Snider and Sarah Lillian Newman Snider.
Saved at the age of nine, Shirley was baptized on November 20, 1947, beginning her life-long dedication to and love of Jesus Christ.
Anyone who knew Shirley, knows that she was so much more than these words here can describe. She was a precious woman who faithfully loved the Lord, her family, friends, church, and community. She was known for her kindness, compassion, and generosity.
For 48 years, Shirley was the adoring wife of Samuel Stiltner, to whom she was precious and beloved. The highlight of her day was a good night kiss from Sam.
A dedicated and warm-hearted mother of three, Shirley treasured her children and later became a proud grandmother and great-grandmother.
Shirley was an active member in her church through the years, serving as a Sunday School teacher, a member of several committees, and for many years she was known for her talents as the church pianist and organ player.
As a loyal and dedicated employee of Double Envelope Corporation, Shirley was known for her dependability. She was a close friend and a delight to her work associates as well as a teacher and cheer leader to the many that she trained.
Shirley loved her home, was an avid gardener, enjoyed her flowers, reading her Bible, morning cups of coffee with her loving husband, and afternoon conversations with her cherished family and friends.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Samuel Stiltner of Cloverdale, Va.; her three children, Donna Snead, Stewart Bison, Cheryl Bryant and their spouses; two sisters, Jeannine Bowe and Charlotte Wilson; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; countless friends; and her pet cat, Sophie.
The family will receive friends during visitation from 1 until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. A private funeral for the family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 22, 2021.