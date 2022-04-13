Shirley Brankley Vaughn
Shirley Brankley Vaughn, age 85, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April, 10, 2022.
She was born on a farm in Mecklenburg County, Virginia. After graduating from James Madison College she moved to Rocky Mount to teach at Franklin County High School.
Shirley was predeceased by her spouse, Pierce L. (Sonny) Vaughn and her nine siblings. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lindsey and Sue Vaughn; a daughter, Debra Vaughn; and grandchildren, Tyler and Riley Vaughn.
Shirley was a faithful and devoted member of Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, having served on multiple committees and singing in the choir. Shirley was active in the community. She served on the Franklin County Aging Services Board, the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation and Advisory Boards, the Rocky Mount Community Partnership for Revitalization, the Franklin County Hospital Auxiliary and with the Salvation Army.
The family would like to express thanks to the many special friends that have supported her over the past several years.
Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, followed by a graveside service at Franklin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, The Salvation Army, Ferrum College or your favorite charity
.
Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 13, 2022.